UPDATE: Webb City Police pursuit into Joplin, JPD assist setting up perimeter and K9 track

(JOPLIN, MO) - Lt Travis Osterman of the Webb City Police Department update us this evening on the pursuit that led them into Joplin. It was a Black Ford 500 reported stolen from Joplin earlier in the day (see video).

"Cpl Bickett located the vehicle in the 400 block of north Main in Webb City and initiated the stop once the car returned as stolen. The driver fled south on Main, Hall, Duquesne Rd, and made his way west on 15th. The pursuit was terminated. Bickett located the abandoned car in the alley near Kentucky and 16th. The male suspect fled on foot and was not captured." - Lt Osterman, WCPD

LIVE!CAM UPDATE

LIVE! BREAKING — WEBB CITY POLICE PURSUIT IN JOPLIN, JOPLIN POLICE SET UP PERIMETER AND K9 TRACK

◽️ K9 IS RELEASED

◽️17th and Pennsylvania is our general location

◽️ Police setting up a perimeter

◽️ Note we stay in one general location OUTSIDE the perimeter.

POLICE PERIMETER REMINDERS*

1) Perimeter does not last long, K9 attention spans are short

2) Do not drive or walk through the perimeter, it is distracting to the K9 and can throw off the important scent.

3) Secure doors to your home and outbuildings and garages. Someone running from police could run and hide on your property.

4) Do not answer your door if it is a stranger. If you do communicate with them through the door. Never let them inside. Call 911.

5) If you must go through the perimeter, do not give rides to strangers.

6:52 PM AMBULANCE CALL **UNRELATED** on S Pennsylvania

~ medical emergency for a resident

6:55 PM PERIMETER ENDED

