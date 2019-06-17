UPDATE: Shots fired Downtown Joplin bar district, JPD asking for your help Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(JOPLIN, MO) - Early Sunday morning Sgt Clay Collard of the Joplin Police Department told us they responded to a call of shots fired in the area, 400 block south Joplin at 0112 hours.

“It was an altercation between two adult males. That occurred in the middle of the road, a big disturbance.”

More information from Capt Nick Jimenez and how you can help locate the second shooter.

On June 16th, 2019 at 0112 hours officer with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of south Joplin Ave in reference to a disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival a male was contacted who advised he was assaulted by three unknown assailants. After the suspects assaulted the victim one suspect went to a white colored passenger car and retrieved a handgun. The male then shot the handgun into the air before fleeing the area. At this time another male later identified as Dakota Spillman, produced a handgun after seeing the other males with a handgun and fired his weapon into the air several times. Spillman was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon. The investigation is on-going. If you have any information pertaining to this investigation you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131