UPDATE Semi Strikes Bicycle I-49; MSHP Official Crash Report is Released

(Newton Co.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol have updated information regarding Tuesday night’s fatality crash in Newton County involving a man on a bicycle being struck by a semi tractor-trailer.

At approximately 9:43 PM, I-49 North, 1 mile north of Neosho, a northbound bicycle being operated by David Vangorkom, 38, of Seneca, was struck from behind by a 2016 Peterbuilt driven by Danny Heydenreich of Huntington, AR.

MSHP Official Crash Report

Vangorkom was pronounced at the scene at 2143 hours.

Heydenreich was uninjured in the crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the 28.0 mile marker. Northbound traffic was diverted for nearly 3 hours while the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation with their crash team.

This is Troop D’s 51st fatality for 2019.