UPDATE Semi Strikes Bicycle I-49; MSHP Official Crash Report is Released

Seneca man fatally wounded riding bicycle on I-49

by: Shannon Becker

(Newton Co.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol have updated information regarding Tuesday night’s fatality crash in Newton County involving a man on a bicycle being struck by a semi tractor-trailer.

At approximately 9:43 PM, I-49 North, 1 mile north of Neosho, a northbound bicycle being operated by David Vangorkom, 38, of Seneca, was struck from behind by a 2016 Peterbuilt driven by Danny Heydenreich of Huntington, AR.

Vangorkom was pronounced at the scene at 2143 hours.

Heydenreich was uninjured in the crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the 28.0 mile marker. Northbound traffic was diverted for nearly 3 hours while the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation with their crash team.

This is Troop D’s 51st fatality for 2019.

Newton Co – Tuesday night traffic was diverted for hours, I-49 north, Exit 27 Neosho/MO-86 as Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatality. Shortly before 10, a semi-trailer hit someone riding a bicycle at mile marker 28.0 on I-49 north of Love’s Truck Stop. Northbound traffic at Exit 27/Hwy 86 N Neosho was closed at the on ramp. MoDOT Emergency Response merged all northbound traffic off the highway. Shannon Becker LIVE! from the crash scene confirmed the fatality with MSHP troopers and Newton Co Sheriff’s Deputies. EARLIER INFORMATION It is a quick northbound detour route around the crash scene; east on MO-86 1/2 mile to Hammer Road. north on Hammer Road 1 mile to Iris Road. west on Iris Road 1/2 mile to I-49, northbound ramp. Newton County Coroner Dale Owens has arrived to the scene. Already present are Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Neosho Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol. The MSHP crash team has been summoned to map the crash scene. No update as of 11:42 AM Wednesday. For news and updates on INSTA click @joplinnewsfirst and our profile URL.

