UPDATE Newton Co seeking individuals related to a Memorial Day assault, now facing charges

(JOPLIN, MO) - Two detained Monday in the 500 bk of North Byers by Joplin Police now facing charges in Newton County related to an assault of two people.

1. Marvin Ward, 25, was arrested for Domestic Assault 2nd & Unlawful use of a Weapon.

2. Madelyn Pace, 19, was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault.

(64801) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us, essentially they were assisting Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies pick up individuals wanted on various Assault charges.

Charges stemming from earlier in the day, Memorial Day, in Newton County where a man and woman, both, were struck in the back of the head with a handgun. Causing lacerations and contusions and a trip to a local hospital for both.

Newton County authorities put out a call seeking a suspect vehicle, that might be in Jasper County.

“One of our officers located the vehicle at a residence, 506 N Byers.” Sgt Davis said they believed the suspects were inside the residence. “So we performed a 'contain and call out',” after a short time they detained a male and female.