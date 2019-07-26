UPDATE: Joplin Police Slow-Speed Pursuit Tuesday night

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department told us Tuesday night that the incident began as a routine traffic stop on South Wall. However the red passenger vehicle did not yield to officers emergency lights.
“Tuesday July 23rd, 2019 at approximately 9:10 P.M. an officer attempted to stop a red passenger vehicle at 7th St. & Wall Ave. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. As the vehicle fled from officers several items were thrown from the vehicle,” Joplin Police state in a media release.
A section of roadway on South Indiana, 20th to 15th, was blocked for a time Tuesday night as K9 assisted in retrieving items in yards and along the roadway.
The pursuit ended near 1200 block of East 12th Street, near South Michigan Ave.
The driver identified as Michael Lawrence 59 years old of Carthage was taken into custody. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested identified as Kimberly Leach 53 years old of Joplin.
Items of drug paraphernalia were recovered from the pursuit path.
Lawrence was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, felony resisting, driving with under the influence of drugs, parole violation warrant, and felony driving while revoked.
Leach was charged with possession of a controlled substance.Joplin Police Department, Media Release, “Pursuit Arrests”