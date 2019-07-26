UPDATE: Joplin Police Slow-Speed Pursuit Tuesday night

"Items of drug paraphernalia were recovered from the pursuit path." JPD

Michael Lawrence, 59, Carthage

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department told us Tuesday night that the incident began as a routine traffic stop on South Wall. However the red passenger vehicle did not yield to officers emergency lights.

“Tuesday July 23rd, 2019 at approximately 9:10 P.M. an officer attempted to stop a red passenger vehicle at 7th St. & Wall Ave. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. As the vehicle fled from officers several items were thrown from the vehicle,” Joplin Police state in a media release.

Kimberly Leach, 53, Joplin

A section of roadway on South Indiana, 20th to 15th, was blocked for a time Tuesday night as K9 assisted in retrieving items in yards and along the roadway.

The pursuit ended near 1200 block of East 12th Street, near South Michigan Ave.