UPDATE: Fatality Crash on SE Bagdad Road

(Cherokee Co., KS) — Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves updates us on the incident of Friday night, July 19.
“We were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash on Bagdad Road Friday evening. Preliminary investigation indicates a 1994 Chevy Truck, driven by 51 year old Kevin Klein, was eastbound, left the roadway, over corrected and stuck a tree. Klein, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
EARLIER STORY
(Cherokee Co., KS) — One person is dead after driving off SE Bagdad Road, just South of Galena, approaching the Missouri line.
Only one person was in the vehicle. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was heading eastbound and left the roadway. Crews say the driver over corrected, and the vehicle hit a tree.
Officials are still working to notify family.
Bagdad Road was closed for a period of time to traffic Friday evening while authorities investigated the crash and removed the vehicle. It occurred just before 8:00 PM.