UPDATE: Fatality Crash on SE Bagdad Road

Cherokee Co Sheriff David Groves updates us on Friday (July 19) crash

(Cherokee Co., KS) — Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves updates us on the incident of Friday night, July 19.

“We were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash on Bagdad Road Friday evening. Preliminary investigation indicates a 1994 Chevy Truck, driven by 51 year old Kevin Klein, was eastbound, left the roadway, over corrected and stuck a tree. Klein, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

EARLIER STORY

(Cherokee Co., KS) — One person is dead after driving off SE Bagdad Road, just South of Galena, approaching the Missouri line.

UPDATE: One dead in single-vehicle crash at Missouri/Kansas State line UPDATE: One dead in single-vehicle crash at Missouri/Kansas State lineCLICK for story https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/breaking-single-vehicle-crash-roads-blocked-off-in-southeast-kansas-and-southwest-missouri/ Posted by Joplin News First on Friday, July 19, 2019 LIVE! video July 19

Only one person was in the vehicle. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was heading eastbound and left the roadway. Crews say the driver over corrected, and the vehicle hit a tree.

Officials are still working to notify family.

Bagdad Road was closed for a period of time to traffic Friday evening while authorities investigated the crash and removed the vehicle. It occurred just before 8:00 PM.