Underwater Turkey Shoot 2020 at Calypso Scuba in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — They have been holding the Underwater Turkey Shoot for years at Calypso Scuba, 1840 North Rangeline, Joplin, and it sounds quite non-traditional because it is! Normally at a turkey shoot you wouldn’t be underwater wearing scuba gear. Instead of a gun, the ‘shooter’ uses rubber torpedoes and throws them at an underwater target. A wooden cut-out of a turkey.

The $15 entry fee is collected and given to Golden Paw Pet Rescue. Also all shoppers this month have been encouraged to drop off pet food to go to the shelter.

“There are some folks that have been here for years, we do this annually. Others once or twice and some never before. So it’s a lot of fun and it’s an excuse to get in the water, especially on a cold drizzly day like today, because it’s always 88° in our pool.” Valerie Earl, Calypso Scuba

The top prize was a turkey and a regulator bag. Second place was a dive light. The event raised about $100 and they are still looking for pet food donations to continue so drop them by Calypso. You can view their hours by visiting their Facebook page when you click here.