U.S. Marshals tracking two escapees now in Rogers County, Okla.

They’ve traveled nearly 100 miles from where they escaped in Okmulgee County, Okla.

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — U.S. Marshals are searching for two (2) escaped Federal Fugitives from Okmulgee County. Information received during investigation authorities now believe the two are in Rogers County, northeast of Claremore.

In a release of information, Rogers County Sheriff’s office say, “These fugitives were last seen in the area of E/W 430 Road and N/S 4210 Road about 10pm Saturday night. Both individuals should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

The escapees are:

Coker Barker , 35, being held on charges of Murder.

, 35, being held on charges of Murder. Dustin Marris, 33, being held on charges related to firing a gun at officers.

RCSO asks, “homeowners to not personally check on suspicious activity, but to rather allow our law enforcement officers to respond to your location.”

Details surrounding their escape from Okmulgee County jail, nearly 100 miles SW of this focused location, are unknown. But it is obvious they are on the move.

Authorities remind if anyone sees the two individuals. Call 911 immediately.

