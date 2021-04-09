U.S. Marshals seeking man, considered armed and dangerous; Sheriff says fugitive cut GPS tracking device off

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office release information on a wanted fugitive: Randy S. Teague, white male, 38 years old, 6’1”, and 145 pounds.

“Randy S. Teague is wanted by the ATF and U.S. Marshals office for outstanding warrants. Teague has cut his GPS tracking device off. Teague is considered armed and dangerous, he is a member of the Joplin Honky’s and is thought to be in Jasper County [Missouri].”

If seen do not approach, do not engage with Teague. You are asked to call your local police or 911 immediately.

Report tips Jasper County Missouri Tips Line 417-358-8477 or

Email tips@jaspercountysheriff.org or

Click to report via website USMS WEB TIPS or

Scroll below to download the USMS TIPS APP

“We value the information that we receive from the public, and wanted to ensure that people could provide that information to us with confidentiality using the USMS Tips app,” said U.S. Marshals Criminal Intelligence Branch Chief Jennifer Armstrong. “All tip submissions are safe, secure, and discreet.”

The USMS Tips app works on Apple and Android devices, and can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace. It can also be accessed online when clicking here.