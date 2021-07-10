U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for firing at Arkansas authorities; Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies stop him with explosives in his vehicle

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County releases information regarding the capture of a man wanted for allegedly firing at Carroll County, Arkansas, Officers on June 12.

Wednesday, July 7, Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a routine traffic stop in Eagle Rock, Missouri. Where a man fled on foot, identified as Ben Reagan. 

Located inside the vehicle he fled; multiple weapons and C4 explosives.

Reagan was wanted in Arkansas, from an incident on June 12th it’s alleged he was attempting to kidnap and individual in Carroll County. Sheriff Rader states, “As Deputies arrived on scene, he fired his rifle at them multiple times then fled into woods.

Wednesday as Barry County Deputies investigation continued they located Reagan at a nearby Lampe, Missouri, address, 5621 East Hwy 86. 

GOOGLE STREET VIEW DATE UNKNOWN.

They requested agencies to assist including; Missouri State Highway Patrol, US Marshals, and Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies. 

After several hours, phone contact was made with Mr Reagan.  After speaking with him, he was negotiated into walking out of the residence. Mr. Reagan walked out with his hands up and surrender without incident.

Reagan is currently incarcerated at the Stone County Jail.

  • MISSOURI CHARGES INCLUDE: 
  • Parole Violation Original Charge Dangerous Drugs, Felony, No Bond 
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Shoot from a Motor Vehicle towards or at a Motor Vehicle or Person, Class B Felony, No Bond 
  • Unlawful use of a Weapon, Exhibiting a Weapon, Class E Felony, No Bond 
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Class D Felony, No Bond 
  • Property Damage 1st Degree, Class E Felony, No Bond 
  • Driving while Suspended or Revoked, Class A Misdemeanor X 2 
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility, Class D Misdemeanor X 2  
  • Bond of Misdemeanors set at $5,000 cash or surety 
  • ARKANSAS WARRANTS INCLUDE:
  • Attempted Murder of a Police Officer X 2 
  • Kidnapping 
  • Aggravated Assault 
  • Possess Firearm by Certain Persons 
  • Fleeing on Foot 
  • Driving on Suspended License
  • No Insurance
  • Theft of Property 

