U-Haul was hauling across town Tuesday afternoon, ending with one in custody and one in hospital

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:30 PM Tuesday a U-Haul truck was spotted across the area fleeing police, tipsters let us know the path: North Rangeline, East Newman, Prosperity, Prigmor, I-44 West and then finally at Downstream Casino. Speeds up to 80 mph. The Webb City Police Department release initial information to us Tuesday evening:

Tuesday, August 25, 3:30 PM, Officers of the Webb City Police Department were called to Atwoods, 220 SE Road, for a female who was trying to use a fake ID to return a generator. As officers arrived the female fled and got into the passenger side of a U-Haul truck. Officers tried to stop the U-Haul truck but it failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. At the end, the pursuit led officers to the parking lot of the Downstream Casino. Where the male and female both attempted to exit the truck and flee on foot. The female was struck and run over by the U-Haul. The 25-year-old woman, of Wichita, Kansas, was transported to a local hospital and her injuries are unknown. The driver, 44-year-old male, of Wichita, Kansas, was taken into custody. Transported by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies with regards to the crash, and attempted carjacking while on the parking lot of the casino. Webb City Police Department

We anticipate more information regarding charges in Missouri to be forthcoming from authorities.

The male is identified as Dustin Dale Bennett. He was booked into the Cherokee County Kansas jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office list charges for: Dustin Dale Bennett, 44, and a bond of $26,500.

ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROP/SERVICES

FELONY FORGERY

MAKING OR ALTERING A WRITTEN INSTRUMENT FORGERY

MAKING OR ALTERING A WRITTEN INSTRUMENT FORGERY

MAKING OR ALTERING A WRITTEN INSTRUMENT

MAKING FALSE INFORMATION

MAKING FALSE INFORMATION

MAKING FALSE INFORMATION

MAKING FALSE INFORMATION

VIDEO CREDIT: Cam Covert, East Newman and North Rangeline U-Haul video in chase.