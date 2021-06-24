Tyson Foods donates money to purchase rescue boat for the county; McDonald Co. Emergency Management says, “so thankful!”

NOEL, Mo. — Tyson Foods and McDonald County leadership were presented with a $12,400 check donated by Tyson Foods. Tyson’s complex manager, Nathan McKay knew McDonald County Emergency Management lacked a reliable boat.

McKay states in a release of information from MCEM that Tyson wants to work to make the community better.

“I think it’s great, this is what we’re here for,” McKay said. “We’re here to make our community better. We’re the largest employer in Noel and we want to do everything we can to make this community strong and succeed.”

McKay went before the Tyson Foods Grant Request Committee, “we went through the need, what it would do for the community. They approved that at the executive level.” (…+) Read more and see the soft-sided rescue boat on our INSTA.