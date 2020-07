Two weeks ago in our Joplin News First poll, the majority voted 'no masks', have people changed their minds?

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two weeks ago the Joplin City Council voted “No” on adopting a city-wide mask order. But now they have set Wednesday (July 8) for a special meeting to work on a new version of a mask order.

Two weeks ago the majority of Joplin News First followers who voted said “No”. Nearly 13,000 votes were cast. One vote per person. It was a majority ‘no masks’ with 1,500 vote margin.

We wondered if people in Joplin have changed their minds. So we ask again.

