Two vehicle crash lays one over on North Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:20 AM Monday Joplin Fire and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on North Rangeline.

One vehicle is on its side. Avoid the area of Tractor Supply on North Rangeline.

All occupants and drivers refused medical care. So this is categorized as a non-injury crash although there definitely will be bumps and bruises that take time to heal.

Joplin Fire and Joplin Police remained on the scene while Affordable Towing and Scrader’s Towing removed the vehicles.

Also it was reported a blue healer dog was in the bed of the pickup on its side. Joplin Animal Control searched for the dog and it was not located as of printed update on this story (see above).











CLICK TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM