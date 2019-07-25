Two Vehicle Crash at Harps in Carl Junction Causing Fire

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating this crash involving two pickups and a travel trailer

by: Shannon Becker

(CARL JUNCTION, Mo.) — Around 11:30 AM a two vehicle crash occurred on the parking lot of Harps, 25685 Fir Road, in Carl Junction, Mo.

As we arrived an official told us a pickup had veered off of 171, traveling North, and struck a a second pickup with a travel trailer that was under the canopy over the gas pumps.

Smoke could be seen for miles around. One neighbor to the East in Tabor Woods Subdivision told us he heard an explosion and it shook his windows in his house.” He had come to Harps to see for himself.

The fire was quickly contained by Carl Junction Fire Department with mutual aid from Webb City Fire Department.

One person was injured. Unknown status at this time. But injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

We will have more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.

