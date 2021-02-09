Two Tractor Trailers Crash Monday Evening, Now Cleaned Up Tuesday

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:00 PM Monday evening reports of tractor trailer crash on I-49 South of US-60 near the 23 mile marker.

Henry James of Dothan, Alabama was driving a 2009 Freightliner Cascada. It crossed the center median and his towed unit struck an Ozark, Missouri, man, Shane Morgan, driving a 2015 International Pro Star.

SB I-49 at 23 mile marker, one mile South of Neosho.

According to Cpl G.H. Hendrix of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “CRASH OCCURRED AS [DRIVER 1, JAMES] LOST CONTROL ON SLICK ROADWAY AND TRAVELED ACROSS THE MEDIAN. THE TOWED UNIT OF [DRIVER 1, JAMES] STRUCK [DRIVER 2, MORGAN] HEAD ON.”

Neosho Fire Department worked to free Morgan who was trapped for a short period of time. He was awake and alert, talking while his legs were freed. He was transported Priority One to a Joplin area hospital listed in serious condition. The other driver, James, was injured.

Due to the poor weather conditions the remaining portions of tractors and trailers were left roadside overnight.

Now Tuesday morning M&M Wrecker along with assistance from MODOT Emergency Response will remove the wreckage. The one semi box trailer seen in our images is carrying 48,000 pounds of juice.

More information from Missouri State Highway Patrol here in their initial crash report.

