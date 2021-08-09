Two SUV’s collide and rollover in serious crash in the Ozarks



TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Western Taney Fire were dispatched to a serious crash with rollover and trapped occupants on State Highway 265 and Animal Safari Rd. last week.

“Engine 122, Heavy Rescue 17, Chief 3 and Taney County Ambulance District responded.”

Chief 3 requested for Branson Engine 3, and Branson Battalion 3 as support.

All crews worked together to extricate the occupants out of the vehicles. TCAD transported four occupants to area hospitals.

“Thank you to the first responders on this accident. Our nephew and niece were in the Jeep and you saved their lives. They were very lucky. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Prayers sent for all involved” — Joe Flores

“My friends were in the jeep and they had minor injuries and were told that the people in the other car are okay as well.” — Caitlin Antonopoulos

Stay with Joplin News First for live! local news and updates on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box “Joplin News First and click subscribe.