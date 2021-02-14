Two-Story House Completely Gone; Rural House Fire Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Sunday morning, just after midnight, 12:05 AM, Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a house fire on Hereford Road near Gazelle, west of Neosho in Newton County.

Neosho Fire Department responded, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance. MoDOT assisted and mutual aid from the Seneca Fire District.

Neosho Fire tell us that they put 22,000 gallons on the two-story wood frame structure.

“Huge thanks to MoDot tonight on their response to our structure fire. They played a vital role on scene by applying salt to roadways so our tankers could shuttle water. We can’t thank MoDot and Seneca District enough for their assistance!!” NEOSHO PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 2001

The fire rekindled around 5:10 AM.

Temperatures at the time of the fire were about 5° and 🥶 wind chill -13°. NE wind about 10 mph.

No one was injured, the family was out safely. However pets perished in the fire.

More information will be posted here on our news tab at FSHP as it is released by authorities. Click here to save our news tab as a Bookmark on your browser or an Icon to your Phone Home Screen.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF