Two sisters who closed their business then mashed-up their names; Erimish allows them cherished time with their kids while being wildly successful in every corner of the country

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — “It’s two sisters, Erica and Misha, and they combined their name to get ‘Erimish’. The back story is just phenomenal,” explained one of our friends Tawnya Anderson recently on KSNW-TV in Wichita where she features Erimish jewelry in her boutique, K Lanes.

“So they opened up their own little boutique and they started making the bracelets to go with the clothes that they were carrying well then all the sudden their bracelets took off and they had to close their boutique and mainly focus on Erimish. And so now Erimish is worldwide. I call it a Cinderella story. And these women are phenomenal.”

Now Erimish is mostly featured as a bracelet bar various locations across the country, like boutiques, airports, department stores or you can buy them yourself online. Shoppers can choose to create their own bracelets. Or they can buy one that is already premade.

The store that Erica and Misha started in Joplin was called Co-Co’s and it closed a while back. These two sisters from Seneca can now can raise their children where they were raised. And yet reach the fashion world with their creative style.

Erimish was recently featured on ABC TV THE VIEW on their Steals & Deals segment, which has happened numerous times.

Erica and Misha were gracious enough recently to do a Q&A with us, giving us a little glimpse into their busy, but blessed lives!

Q: Now that the Erimish business has grown so much, do you even get to know when you are on big national spotlights like the The View Steals & Deals? Or do you hear after because the orders start coming in?

We always know when we are going to be on these shows. We sometimes only have a few weeks to prepare, this last time, we have a few moths to prepare. We have to have massive quantities of the product for these shows, so the longer the notice the better. LOL

Q: Will you ladies always be our hometown girls? Or will the big city take you away someday?

As of now, we have no plans to move. We both have young kids in school, so we will be here at least until they are older. We actually never had bracelet making/jewelry designing on our radar, so no way did we ever expect to be where we are at today!

Q: Did you ever dream when you all were running CoCo’s that one day you’d be doing FB LIVE! videos and selling on the internet? Did FB LIVE! exist? (I think it began in early 2017)

When we had Cocos, FB was a great form of “free” advertising which has changed drastically, I think that helped us get to where we are today. They started changing things over a year ago, so it has made it a lot harder to use their platforms only.

Q: Tell us about your warehouse sale coming up. Is it excess inventory? Should people line up in person?

The warehouse sale is usually once a year in the Fall. We are changing it up this year to one day only and hopefully the weather will be A LOT better! LOL It is usually overstock product. This time we will also have a little, “boutique” style area for customers to get some of our newer things at amazing prices!

Q: What’s the thing you most cherish everyday?

“Growing up our parents were always involved and never missed a single event. Although sometimes we might over-extend ourselves in ‘volunteering to do things’ for our kids and their schools/events/sports, I really love that we are always available at any time of the day to help or be involved with our children’s activities.” ERIKA

“I like taking my kids to school every morning. I get to work earlier so there is some quiet before the storm each day. It isn’t that chaotic, but everyone needs some quiet time! I also love the fact that we can be super involved with our kids schools and activities, so I guess that is the Luxury part of having your own business.” MISHA

“I know there are a lot of parents that can’t do that and there are a lot of parents that miss activities due to timing of the events, so it’s very important to me that we don’t miss anything and that we are always available. As a child you don’t really understand that, but as a parent, looking back and remembering how involved our mom was with all the activities in all of our schools, it is definitely something that I cherish and feel very privileged to be able to help and be part of. As well as, help out all those other mom friends who have kids, even if it’s simply taking photos of their kids because they can’t make it. I would hope that someone would do the same for me, if roles were reversed.” ERIKA

