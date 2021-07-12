Two seriously injured as their motorcycle crashes with a deer; One flown to Springfield for treatment

JASPER COUNTY, MO. — About 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash on Gum Road just west of MO-37. Two occupants on a bike had struck a deer.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

MSGT B.D. Helms of Troop D tells us that the single vehicle, 2003 Victory motorcycle, was traveling east with two occupants, male and female, struck a deer and both were thrown from bike, suffering serious injuries.

The driver, Isaac Freeleend, 29, of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Joplin.

Occupant, Taylor Bass, 26, also of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Springfield via Mercy Air Ambulance.

Neither were wearing helmets according to the report.

The motorcycle was removed by Schrader’s Towing. The deer was killed in the collision.

We will update this article with more information as it is available from authorities.

