Two rushed to hospital as motorcycle t-bones pickup in Webb City Friday evening

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 PM Friday evening Emergency Dispatch was alerted to a motorcycle and pickup crash at MacArthur and Oronogo in Webb City.

Webb City Fire Department, METS ambulance and Webb City Police Department responded to the scene. Jasper County Sheriff’s were notified and responded to assist with traffic control.

Webb City Police tell us the motorcycle with two people was traveling west on MacArthur and t-boned a pickup truck that was turning north onto Oronogo.

Two people on the motorcycle were transported Priority One due to injuries suffered. An adult male and female. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The intersection was closed down for about an hour as the crash scene was processed.

We will update this breaking news story here with more information as it is released by the Webb City Police Department. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your digital device or phone. We post new articles 24/7 and update current stories without notice.