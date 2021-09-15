Two rushed to hospital after dramatic motorcycle crash and burn

Crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Zora and North Rangeline in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Joplin dispatch were notified of a motorcycle crash at Zora and North Rangeline.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, METS ambulance responded emergency.

The motorcycle with two on board crashed. The motorcycle caught on fire. Cpl. Cooper of the Joplin Police Department tells us the motorcycle was traveling south on North Rangeline.

Male, 32, and female passenger, 21, on motorcycle suffered extensive road rash and burns to arms and legs, they were both transported Priority One to Freeman Hospital.





They both were wearing helmets. And both awake and alert being transported.

