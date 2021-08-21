Two pickups crash head on, wet pavement a contributor, Missouri State Highway Patrol report

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning rains affected MO-86 traffic according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a head on crash occurred at Ridgeview Drive, four miles west of Ridgedale, Missouri.

Western Taney County Fire say the two-vehicle crash, closed the roadway in both directions for nearly two hours.

“At 0708 hours this morning the Western Taney County Fire District responded with TCAD and MSHP to an head-on MVA on Hwy 86 near Table Rock Lake. We had two pickups and an empty horse trailer involved, Hwy 86 was completely blocked.” — WTCFD

2007 Dodge Ram 2500 was eastbound being driven by Patricia Morris, 35, of Berryville, Arkansas. She suffered serious injuries as well as her passenger. Robert Brothers, 34, of Harrison, Arkansas. They were transported to Cox South, Springfield, Missouri.

Christopher Williamson, 42, of Palmura, Missouri, was westbound driving a 2020 Ford F-250. He was not injured. His passenger, Kyle Eckler, 33, of Shelbyville, Missouri, suffered minor injuries.

The two in the Dodge Ram were trapped. “They were extricated and transported by TCAD. Around 0900 the road was open again,” state WTCFD in an online release of information.

“Crash occurred as the [Dodge] lost control on wet roadway striking [Ford] head on.” — Tpr. K.L. Elledge, Troop D of the MSHP, Taney County.

All occupants and drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

