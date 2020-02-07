Two perish in house fire outside of Alba

Pending notification next of kin, names of the deceased are being withheld, Sgt Thresher of JasCo tells us overnight

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Alba) — Thursday night just before 10:45 PM report of a structure fire southwest of Alba.

Tri-Cities Fire Protection District, Oronogo Fire District and Carthage Fire Department responded to battle the blaze. Upon arrival the structure was identified as a single wide trailer with two occupants still inside the home.

Sgt Thresher of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirms with us overnight that two people died. Next of kin notification was not complete as of 3:30 AM, so some information is withheld in our initial story.

Due to the homes’s rural location an air ambulance was requested. The landing area designated, Truman Elementary, MO-96 and State Hwy D.

The Red Cross was requested to assist an unknown number of people displaced by the fire.

Sgt Thresher reminded us the State Fire Marshal was summoned to investigate the fire. And the Jasper County Coroner arrived shortly before 3:00 AM to claim the bodies of the two who died. He was not aware of anyone else injured or transported via ambulance from the scene.

We will have more information as it is appropriately released from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.