Two MoDOT workers killed while striping roadway, one was pregnant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two Missouri Department of Transportation employees were killed Thursday morning around 11 a.m. when they were struck while working on striping operations in South St. Louis County on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. A third employee was transported to the hospital, and is critical at this time. The driver of the car who struck the workers is also hospitalized but expected to survive.

James Brooks, 58, and Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, were killed as they were struck by a car. Brooks, a senior maintenance worker and worked for the department almost nine years. Anderson, an intermediate maintenance worker and worked for the department for two years.

“Our hearts are breaking and our sympathies go out to all the families of our employees. These are our friends and coworkers and their presence will be sorely missed by us,” said Tom Blair, MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer.

Family release information Thursday evening that Anderson of DeSoto, Mo. was expecting her first child.

Teresa and I are saddened to learn of the tragic event that occurred near I-255 in the St. Louis area this morning where two of our @MoDOT team members were killed and another seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle. James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were dedicated public servants who were taken far too soon. Our hearts go out to all their family and friends. We ask that all Missourians join us in praying for their loved ones and for the full recovery of our teammate that remains in critical condition. GOV MIKE PARSON VIA TWITTER

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORT

Troopers investigating the crash state in their preliminary report that Stanley McFadden, 52, of HIllsboro, Mo. was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The MoDOT vehicle, 2013 Chevy Silverado 3500, was parked with emergency lights on and the three workers were behind the pickup, behind the cones.

The Cavalier travelled through the construction zone and the front of the car struck all three workers and the rear of the MoDOT pickup.

Both workers, Brooks and Anderson, were pronounced at the scene. The third worker is identified as Michael Brown, 35, of House Springs, Mo.

Click here to read the preliminary report released online from Troop C.

THE TWO VEHICLES WERE IN THE RIGHT TURN LANE ON NORTHBOUND MO-231 TO WESTBOUND I-255.

