Two killed on Sunday afternoon motorcycle ride

Both victims in the single motorcycle crash died at the scene

NEWTON Co. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol summoned the Missouri Crash Team #3 to Hwy H, southeast of Neosho, Sunday afternoon. A passerby had come upon a double fatality motorcycle crash, involving just one bike.

The 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX was northbound as stated in the initial report, and occupied by two people. Markings from the MSHP Crash Team #3 show it left the west side of the road, struck a mailbox and then went down an embankment coming to rest in a dry creek bed.

Both operator and passenger on the bike were killed. William Abbott, 49, and Tammy White, 52, both of Stella were on the bike.

Cpl S.M. Patterson of MSHP Troop D states, “occurred as [motorcycle] ran off roadway, down an embankment, ejecting both occupants. Both occupants were pronounced on the scene… by Newton County Coroner Dale Owen.”

Neither of the deceased were wearing a safety device according to the MSHP.

In our exclusive video we waited to release until next of kin was notified you can see the MSHP Crash Team 3 launch a drone. They map out the crash scene as would a land surveyor with computer aided technology.

Information from a crash team can help determine future road construction, changes in road design, speed limits and statistical information.

More information as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Stella Fire Department and Rescue assisted and Newton County Ambulance responded.

The initial report has been filed and you can read it by clicking here to visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D reports.