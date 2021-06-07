Two killed in crash with farm implement; Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigation in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a double fatal crash Monday just before noon on 220 road at 500 road, 1 mile west and 1 mile north of Afton, Oklahoma. Where a 2016 Ford Explorer crashed with a large farm implement, a 2021 GVM Prowler. 

A GVM Prowler is used mostly for spreading fertilizer. It is not a licensed vehicle for travel, but it is allowed in the roadway. The GVM was driven by Paul Pierce, 46, of Welch, Oklahoma. He was not injured in the crash. 

There were three people in the Ford Explorer. OHP Tpr. Colt Duncan states in his initial report they “were pinned from 1141 until 1226 for a total time of 45 minutes, being removed by Afton Fire Department using Jaws of Life.”

The driver, Douglas Goodner, 48, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, was pronounced at the scene. 

A passenger, William McWhirt, 59, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, also died at the scene. 

The third person in the vehicle, Michael Worthy, 48, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was Air lifted by AirEvac to Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Missouri. Admitted in fair condition. 

Little details are released as to the cause of the crash. The incident is still under investigation. 

Investigated by Trooper Colt Duncan #387 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. Assisted by Trooper Coleman Younger #803 of the Ottawa County detachment of Troop L, Lt. Roger Eberle #102 and Captain John Starling of Troop L, Trooper Roy Parker #347 of Troop S,  Afton Fire Department, Miami Integris EMS and AirEvac.

