Two juveniles suffer critical burns; Rushed to Springfield burn unit

Both boy and girl were flown to a Springfield critical care burn unit

by: Shannon Becker, Austin Hyslip

UPDATE: The boy and girl were flown to a critical care burn unit in Springfield.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A 12 year old and 10 year old have critical burns after a gas can exploded in Carl Junction.

Carl Junction Chief of Police Delmar Haase says the juveniles had a gas can in a back yard and were trying to burn something. Somehow the can ignited and exploded around 12:00 Thursday afternoon.

The subsequent grass fire occurred behind a residence and between yards. Most easily accessible from the north end of Schimm Circle. At the end of that culdesac is a small park area.

Both the boy and girl suffered critical burns, rushed priority one, to a local hospital. UPDATED: Both flown to a Springfield burn unit and are in critical care.

