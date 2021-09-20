Two Joplin boys killed in Oklahoma car crash attended McKinley Elementary in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday afternoon at 2:11 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol report of a single vehicle crash on 10C near S670 in Ottawa County. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys, 5 and 7, were killed in the crash. They attended McKinley Elementary in Joplin.

Parents of McKinley Elementary students were contacted Saturday morning via phone/text of the news to allow time for parents to interact with their children over the weekend.

Sunday Joplin News First spoke with Joplin R-8 Justin Crawford, “We are very sad to learn of the two students passing. It is a difficult time for our students and staff. Yesterday, McKinley teachers were informed of the incident so they could be aware of students’ needs. Our counselors will be available and have a plan in place to work with any student that needs their assistance.”

An adult male, Terry Wilkins, 29, of Joplin, was also a passenger and died.

The driver Anthony Hendricks, 23, survived and was transported to Springfield Cox Hospital Friday. His condition is unknown at this time.

REPORT RECEIVED IN DIGITAL FORM FROM OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL.

