Two Discovered Dead at Avilla Residence, Sheriff’s Detectives Investigate

AVILLA, Mo. — About 5:30 PM Sunday evening an individual checking on a friend was met with a locked door at a residence in Avilla. Looking through the window they could see the resident, but couldn’t rouse them to come to the door.

Avilla Fire Department were summoned to enter the residence.

Upon entering they discovered two deceased individuals.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us this is currently a Death Investigation.

He says they have yet to locate next of kin for both individuals. So names are not being released at this time. Additionally it’s too early to speculate on the cause of death.

“We anticipate we will be on the scene for a long time tonight. We will have more information in the morning.”

If anyone has any information contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office 417-358-8177.

