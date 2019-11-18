Two dead at Dental Office police confirm

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Monday morning just after 9:00 AM a reported disturbance at 3100 East Zora. The offices of Dr. Camille Hostetter, DDS.

Witnesses who were in the office at the time waiting for appointments said they were ushered back to the waiting room. And then asked to exit the building.

As police arrived the driveway and parking areas were lined with crime scene tape by the Webb City Police Department.

Chief Don Melton of the Webb City Police Department tell us this morning that they were called at 9:13 AM

“We were called to assist medical. Once we arrived we found two individuals deceased inside. Currently we are not releasing any more information until next of kin are notified.”

Chief Melton tells us they currently have three detectives working on this case. Both individuals were adults. He also tells us no patients were involved.

“Hopefully we will have more information later in the afternoon possibly tomorrow. We can say we are not looking for any suspects at this time,” he finally states.