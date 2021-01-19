Two dead after car crash outside Republic

The vehicle was so destroyed Missouri State Highway Patrol crash investigators have yet to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead and one in the hospital in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Republic Monday evening just begore 8:30 PM.

The two victims have been identified as Logan Flanagan, 20, and Calen Hankins, 21, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Next of kin have been notified.







CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

The survivor of the crash, James Flanagan, 22, was transported to Mercy Springfield. All three occupants were residents of Republic.

Corporal Badgett of Troop D tells OZARKSFIRST, the three males were traveling westbound in a 2008 Pontiac G6 on State Hwy TT at high speeds when the driver lost control and hit two trees.

Corporal Badgett said the vehicle is totaled, and there was “not much left” of where the occupants would be sitting.

The vehicle was so destroyed they have yet to determine who was driving at the time of the crash. The three victims were determined to not be wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.