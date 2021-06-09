Two Carthage men charged with murder in Barry County; Body discovered in rural field last month, Monett man died of gunshot wound

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late last month we broke the story of a Barry County homicide that which Sheriff Danny Boyd had made an arrest. Sources told us others involved had fled the county.

Now two Carthage men are charged in Barry County court for their alleged participation in the homicide and covering up evidence.

Carlos Manuel Gutierrez and Jonathan Renteria Marquez were arrested in Carthage and are being held in the Jasper County jail awaiting a ride to Cassville to the Barry County jail where they will be arraigned on charges of:

Murder 2nd

Robbery 1st

Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution

Currently one man, Dylan R. Williams, 21, of Monett, is facing Murder charges and Armed Criminal Action as the alleged gunman on Friday, May 28.

According to the probable cause statement filed in Barry County court Tuesday the two Carthage men were with Williams, “during the commission of the Robbery/Murder of Daylon Anderson.”

During the interview of the gunman he said the three of them took the murder victim out driving around so they could rob him of his drugs and money, however it took a deadly turn. One of the victims friends told investigators he had given the victim $400 to buy weed the evening he was murdered.

Williams, the trigger man, “stated once during his interview that the two Hispanics with him that night took all the money and drugs [victim] had on him when he was robbed back with them to Carthage. Dylan Williams also stated that the Hispanics in the backseat were punching and hitting Daylon from the backseat.”

SOURCE: INITIAL BOOKING INFORMATION INTO BARRY COUNTY JAIL FOR THE ALLEGED GUNMAN. UPDATED CHARGES ARE STATED IN ARTICLE.

Additional information provided they attempted to destroy evidence after the Robbery/Murder by burning their shoes, hoodies, and the victim’s wallet, “most likely to destroy evidence of the crime therefore committing the crime of tampering with physical evidence in a Felony Prosecution,” states Barry County Det. Doug Henry.

This is a breaking news story we will continue to update here on FSHP. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.