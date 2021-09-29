Two bicyclists suffer serious injuries after being struck by car south of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a crash involving a vehicle that struck a small group of bicyclists on River Road, causing two men serious injuries.

Wednesday, September 15, 6:37 p.m. two men from Joplin, Missouri, were bicycling east on River Road. Gregory Wall, 55, was rushed to Mercy Joplin with serious injuries. And Steven Mahuren, 60, was taken priority one to Freeman West suffering serious injuries.

The involved vehicle was a 2008 Ford Focus, traveling westbound. Driven by a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile female of Joplin. She was not injured in the incident. Note it is standard practice MSHP do not release names of juveniles 17 and under involved in traffic-related incidents.

“[Ford Focus] turned into the eastbound lane and struck [both bicyclists. Wall and Mahuren] were ejected from their bicycles.” — Tpr. B. Dodson of Troop D, Zone 13/Newton and McDonald

The driver of the vehicle was wearing her safety belt. And the injured bicyclists were wearing helmets.

Area cyclist remembered by friends a decade later COMMUNITY WILL NEVER FORGET MAN STRUCK AND KILLED ON BICYCLE.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.