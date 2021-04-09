Two arrested in drug raid at Nevada home; Sheriff says crystal meth about to hit the streets when seized

NEVADA, Mo. — As part of ongoing narcotics investigations in the region the Vernon County Sheriff’s office SRT (Special Response Team) Wednesday raided a Nevada residence. Resulting in two arrests and nearly 3/4 pound of crystal meth seized.

The two arrested are identified (L-R) Bobbie Bradley, 41-yo of Kansas City and Andrew Daniels, 34-yo of Nevada. Both are being held in the Vernon County jail.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher states in a release of information that officers executed a search warrant at a home on W Hickory St in Nevada, Mo.

He believes this supply of crystal meth would have been on the streets of Vernon County shortly if not intercepted.

“Our team did an excellent job throughout this investigation and our overall mission of keeping drugs out of our county.”

Bradley is charged with Drug Trafficking being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Daniels is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with a $25,000 bond.

