Two arrested after pursuit, meth discovered, racking up more charges for Pittsburg pair

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Friday morning about 1:15 a.m. a Pittsburg Police officer on patrol initiated a routine traffic stop on a red 1997 Jeep Wrangler on East 5th.

The vehicle failed to yield and began to flee east to Rouse St., then south. Occupants were then observed throwing a plastic bag from the vehicle in the 1000 block of E. 5th St.

A red Wrangler was believed to be associated with the theft Thursday of a Caterpillar Skid-steer, in 300 block of S. Locust St., in Pittsburg.

PATH OF THE PURSUIT

Southbound on Rouse St. to Centennial St., then westbound.

Avoiding a tire-deflation device, vehicle left Centennial St. turning onto Ron’s IGA parking lot through the mall parking lot, then southbound on S. 220th St. / Langdon Ln.

Continue southbound on 220th St. to Pichler’s Chicken Annies, then northbound on US-69 Hwy.

Still northbound on US-69 at K-126 Hwy. / 4th St., a Crawford County Deputy set a successful tire-deflation device.

Vehicle stopped near 20th St.

Two males from Pittsburg were arrested.

Driver identified as William F. Johns II, 24. Passenger was Zachary R. Winemiller, 30.

1) Meth was recovered from the vehicle. 2) Meth was recovered from a driveway in the 1000 block of E. 5th. 3) Meth was located in a small plastic bag on Winemiller’s person as he was booked into the jail.

The combined weight of meth recovered — intended for distribution — approximately 65 grams.

William Johns II was arrested for the following. Bond was set at $28,000. He posted bond Friday afternoon and was released with court date(s).

Felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Felony avoidance of a tire-deflation device

Felony theft of stolen property

Misdemeanor possession of stolen property

Zachary Winemiller was arrested on the following charges. He is on no bond hold.

Felony interference with law enforcement

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Violations of parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Winemiller was arrested on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, for involvement with the reported shooting incident that occurred at 10th St. and Michigan St., in Pittsburg, and the subsequent pursuit into Missouri, which is still under investigation. One person was never located in that search.

CONTINUING INVESTIGATION: The stolen Caterpillar Skid-steer was recovered from an address on W. Madison St., in Pittsburg. That theft is still under investigation.

Anyone having information related to these incidents contact the Pittsburg Police Department. Callers may remain anonymous.