Two alarm structure fire in Blendville Neighborhood; Meeting place for popular Narcotics Anonymous groups

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:00 AM Sunday reports of a structure fire alerted Joplin Dispatch to the 1300 block of South Wall in Joplin.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to 1330 South Wall Ave.

“Two story wood frame structure, visible smoke and flames from the second floor,” was the first report upon arrival.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW, 1330 SOUTH WALL, JOPLIN.

Almost immediately a second alarm was sounded for additional manpower and apparatus.

This building is where numerous Narcotics Anonymous meetings gather daily. Including the popular noon hour “We Do Recover” Meeting.











CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

At the initial printing of this article firefighters are still battling active flames.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available from authorities. New details will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF