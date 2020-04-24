Two alarm house fire early Friday morning

JOPLIN, Mo — Joplin Fire Department were dispatched at 4:23 AM to a residential structure fire, 4323 W 27th Place.

Second alarm sounded soon after arrival as visible smoke was coming from the eaves of the roof. Joplin officers tell us there were flames at the rear of the home.

Everyone is believed to have gotten out safely. This residence is in the Cedar Ridge subdivision, just west of Twin Hills.

Joplin Fire Marshal arrived to begin an investigation into the fire around 5:30 AM. More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department.