Two alarm house fire on South Moffet

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance and Joplin Police Department were disptached to a reported structure fire in the 1800 block of South Moffet Tuesday morning at 7:25 AM. Upon arrival the report was ‘fully engulfed’ and almost immediately a second alarm went out for more apparatus and manpower.

Joplin Fire Department at the time were attending a traffic crash on I-44 so a request for mutual aid was sent via radio to Redings Mill Fire Protection District to assist in covering the south part of Joplin city should another call come in. It was confirmed RMFD would assist.

The two story vacant home, 1815 South Moffet, had visible flames coming out of the upper floors of the residence. The residence is located in the historic North Blendville Neighborhood. You can read more about Joplin Neighborhoods, there are over 90, at the ONE JOPLIN website.

There were no known injuries to firefighters.

We reached out to the Joplin Fire Department for further details. This is current information as of newstime.