Two alarm fire on South Illinois

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 8:00 AM Joplin Emergency 911 received reports of a structure fire, 1317 South Illinois.

As Joplin Fire Department arrived reports of visible smoke, “we’ll be out to attack.” A short time later a second alarm sounded for more manpower and apparatus.

Fire was declared under control about 8:40 AM.

