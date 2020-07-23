Two alarm fire on South Illinois

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 8:00 AM Joplin Emergency 911 received reports of a structure fire, 1317 South Illinois.

As Joplin Fire Department arrived reports of visible smoke, “we’ll be out to attack.” A short time later a second alarm sounded for more manpower and apparatus.

Fire was declared under control about 8:40 AM.

More information will come from Joplin Fire Department. We will update the story on our news tab at FSHP. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark on your device. We update stories continually and post new stories 24/7.