Two Alarm Fire Near Parr Hill Park Friday Night

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:20 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire in the 1600 block of South New Hampshire. The residence was noted to be a multi-occupancy structure.

Joplin Fire Department, METS ambulance and Joplin Police responded.

First arrival of Joplin Fire reported, “Ladder One is on the scene, we have a one story wood frame construction duplex, we do have heavy smoke coming out of the eaves.”

Joplin Police tell us before our live video everyone was out of the structure safely on both sides of the duplex.

At 8:28 PM a second alarm was sounded to summon more apparatus and manpower.

TWO ALARM FIRE FOCUS WAS IN THE EAST DUPLEX GARAGE. 1600 BL S NEW HAMPSHIRE.

Fire was declared under control at 8:41 PM. Fire was declared out at 9:04 PM.

Joplin Fire tell us the cause of the fire is under investigation. As of the initial printing of this article fire investigators are still on the scene.

