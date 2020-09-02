Two alarm fire in North Heights Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 10:00 PM Joplin 911 Dispatch were alerted to a possible structure fire in the North Heights Neighborhood, 500 bl West B Street.

Joplin Police and Joplin Fire arrived within 2-3 minutes from station 1, one neighbor telling us, “I didn’t even hear the sirens!”

Joplin Fire first observation stated visible smoke from the structure. Minutes later a call was made for a second alarm that would bring more manpower and apparatus.

The address, a garage apartment on the alley, 510 West B Street, was occupied by one person. The Red Cross was requested to assist one who was displaced tonight.

Fire was declared out at 10:44 PM. No occupants were injured nor firefighters fighting the fire.

We will update more information here as it is received from the Joplin Fire Department.

