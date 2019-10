NORTH HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD -- What is North Heights Porchfest? It’s a series of homes with porches featuring LIVE! Music on the Porch! Also street food vendors, artists, kids activities...but the common thread? Everyone can feel welcome.

“You’re being invited into a neighborhood of people who believe that everyone has a gift, talent or skill to share.” PorchFest’s Stephen Grindle tells Joplin News First.