Two alarm fire, Blendville South Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 11:00 PM Joplin Emergency Dispatch began receiving alerts regarding a fire in the 2100 block of South Connor. The report was smoke and flames coming from the rear of the residence.

Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance and Joplin Police responded.

The address determined to be 2116 South Connor.

After arrival of the first fire units. A second alarm was sounded for additional manpower and apparatus.

A sweep of the home revealed no one was inside.

Flames and smoke were visible at the front of the residence billowing out of the roofline and gable.

The structure suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were in the scene till nearly 1:30 AM.

