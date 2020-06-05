Two alarm fire at car lot early Friday morning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency dispatch alerted Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance shortly before 1:30 AM to reports of a structure fire at 1317 East 7th, D&J Auto Sales, in Joplin. Across the street from Goodyear Tire and Wings & More.

Upon arrival report of first observation, “heavy fire, 3/4 of the building , we’ll be out to make an attack.” Also at the same time fire command requested a second alarm for additional manpower and apparatus.

Joplin Police provided support at cross streets where hoses lay, 7th to 6th on Club Ave.

Fire was declared under control at 2:00 AM. After continuing overhaul, searching for hot spots, fire was declared out at 2:40 AM.

It’s not known if any vehicles on the lot were damaged. Additionally we believe there were no injuries to firefighters battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, which is routine in all commercial fires.