Two airlifted to Joplin after crash outside Grove Saturday

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday afternoon, March 27, just after 3:15 PM, Grove EMS and Cowskin Fire Department were alerted to a two vehicle crash four miles north of Grove on SH-10 and CR E250.

Traveling north on OK-10 was a Dodge Magnum driven by Sapphire R. Coster, 24-yo of Jefferson City, Montana. She was not injured.

Traveling south on OK-10 was a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Justin Sanday, 41-yo of Grove. He was transported by Tulsa Life Flight to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. suffering serious injuries.

Additionally a passenger was injured in the Dodge Magnum, Neaya J. Zacharias, 23-yo of Boise, Idaho. He was transported critical by Tulsa Life Flight to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but preliminary observations are included in this narrative.

“[Dodge Magnum] was traveling northbound on OK-10, [Ford Explorer] was traveling southbound on OK-10. [Dodge Magnum] was attempting to make a left turn on CR E250 and stuck [Ford Explorer].” Trooper I. Brenner, Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The roadway was dry and skies were clear at the time of the crash.

This is the initial report includes information provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Images courtesy Cowskin Fire Department.

On Saturday afternoon, Firefighters and Medics from Cowskin and Grove Fire-Rescue and Grove EMS, along with Oklahoma…

