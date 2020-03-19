Turn around don’t drown; Water rescues, crashes and rain conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Redings Mill Water Rescue were called just after 7:00 AM to Holly Road at a residence near NN that was surrounded by water. Water was very low at the time.

Neosho responded with Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies on Lime Kiln Road just before 6:30 AM. A vehicle in the water and the person was rescued.

Just after 7:00 AM Joplin Fire Department were requested for mutual aid and were directed to Goldfinch and Holly Road to perform a water rescue in shallow water.

VEHICLE CRASHES

Earlier this morning just before 6:00 AM a hydroplane and rollover crash at Hwy 37 and Baseline.

5:00 AM I-44 eastbound a semi tractor trailer slid off the roadway near 20 mile marker. M&M Wrecker were working to remove it and MoDOT Emergency Response we’re directing traffic.

7:58 AM I-44 westbound, 76 mile marker, at Springfield, a semi tractor trailer rollover westbound. It has fallen to the median and will cause traffic delays for hours.

WEATHER SITUATION

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 11:30 AM

At 543 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen, with additional thunderstorms moving over the area this morning. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Joplin… Pittsburg… Carthage… Webb City… Prairie State Park… Carl Junction… Lamar… Baxter Springs… Frontenac… Columbus… Galena… Girard… Oronogo… Carterville… Duquesne… Arma… Sarcoxie… Duenweg… Jasper… Golden City…

This warning includes but is not limited to the following low water crossings…

North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin…

Highway 37 at The Spring River southwest of Avilla…

Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia…

Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction… and

Route F, 3 miles northeast of Reeds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles (National Weather Service).