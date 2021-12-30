Tulsa Police officers and their QuikTrip rescue pups make television debut; Pups were abandoned on Christmas Day, four officers adopted four pups

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning the four Tulsa Police officers who adopted abandoned puppies on Christmas Day appeared on the national television program, Fox and Friends, along with their respective rescue pups.

Thursday morning the four Tulsa Police officers who adopted abandoned puppies on Christmas Day appeared on the national television program, Fox and Friends, along with their respective rescue pups. Screenshot via Tulsa Police Dept.

Tulsa Police remind everyone of the National headline story, “On Christmas Day, we received a call about 5 puppies left in a zipped duffel bag on a QT countertop. 4 of our officers adopted a dog, and the QT clerk took one as well.”

Tulsa Police reminded everyone when the impromptu adoption event occurred five days ago, ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’.

“The pups are now growing fast and doing great!” TPD state in a release of information. “Officer Cordova, Officer Pashley, Officer Perry and Officer Johns each brought their pups out early this morning for their national TV debut!”

The names of the pups are not made public at this time but we will continue following this story.

“We’re so glad the pups have found a good home, and we can’t wait to watch them grow up!” Tulsa Police state.

Stay with Joplin News First the latest news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.