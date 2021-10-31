Tulsa County Sheriff’s office say hunters discover human remains, detectives investigating as homicide

TURLEY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office release information Sunday, Oct. 31, they are investigating a homicide after human remains are discovered in a wooded area.

“This morning hunters discovered human remains in a tree line at 2045 E 59th Place North. Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.” — TCSO



Few details are known at this time. They say the medical examiner is assisting to identify the victim.

GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT WHERE HUMAN REMAINS WERE DISCOVERED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

Police have not confirmed gender, condition of the remains, or if they believe them to be related to the Missing Oklahoma Trio who have not been located in nearly a week.

