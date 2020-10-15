Trump Train events coming up across the area

Joplin News First

Joplin, Neosho, Carthage, Pittsburg/Frontenac, up-to-date-list!

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — They’ve held the Trump Boat Parades this summer on the water. Table Rock Lake was one of the last big events as summer ended. Here are upcoming convoy’s or Trump Trains: groups of cars, trucks, motorcycles, semi’s that will roll together to support their candidate. CLICK HERE to message us and help us keep the list updated!

These are in order:

Joplin SAT 2:00 PM • Memorial Hall
https://fb.me/e/7bpnAjHFk
Pittsburg/Frontenac SAT, October 17, 5:30 PM • Frontenac Sports Complex
https://fb.me/e/4cDTeKysA
Carthage FRI, October 23, 7:00 PM • Carthage Square
https://fb.me/e/2RdP0HVlC
Neosho SUN Nov 1 2:00 PM • Wal-Mart Neosho
https://fb.me/e/1bmU50wDM
CLICK IMAGE FOR DETAILS

This was last weekend, touching four counties in SWMO.

  • JASPER COUNTY: Avilla & Carthage
  • NEWTON COUNTY: Diamond & Granby
  • BARRY COUNTY: Monett
  • LAWRENCE COUNTY: Freistatt
  • JASPER COUNTY: Sarcoxie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First